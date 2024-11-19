Grandma was an example of both courage and love Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary

New Delhi [India]: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary.

Taking to social media X, Rahul Gandhi shared photos from his childhood with Indira Gandhi and wrote in a post how his grandmother Indira Gandhi was an example of courage and love.

"Grandma was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest. Her memories are my strength, which always shows me the way," the post read.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, she served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote in a post that several people took inspiration from the 'Iron Lady of India' who was an epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership.

"Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building. She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary," Kharge's post read. (ANI)