Grand preparations underway for Durga Puja; Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave pandal adopts Lord Vishnu theme

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) With Durga Puja set to begin on September 28, preparations are in full swing across the country—and Delhi is no exception. In Safdarjung Enclave, one of the capital’s most iconic Durga Puja celebrations, is gearing up for its 59th year, with this year’s pandal themed around Lord Vishnu.

Every year, the Matri Mandir pandal adopts a unique concept, and this year, organisers have chosen to pay tribute to Lord Vishnu. The pandal is currently being transformed into a divine spectacle, complete with intricate idols and symbolic motifs associated with the protector of the universe. Artisans from West Bengal have been working tirelessly for over 40 days, breathing life into the theme with traditional craftsmanship and cultural depth.

Thousands of devotees from Delhi and NCR are expected to flock to the Matri Mandir pandal during the festival to seek blessings from Maa Durga and witness the grandeur of the themed decor.

Meanwhile, the festive spirit is building across India as Navratri approaches. Set to begin on September 22 and continue until October 2, Navratri brings with it nine nights of vibrant celebration, devotion, and cultural expression. From Gujarat’s energetic Garba nights to West Bengal’s elaborate Durga Puja celebrations, Navratri is a sensory celebration of faith and festivity.

Navratri, which means "nine nights," is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. Each day holds special significance, marked by a unique colour, ritual, and legend, blending spirituality with joy. The festival culminates with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

The origins of Durga Puja lie deep within Hindu mythology, commemorating the fierce battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. Created by the gods to defeat the invincible demon, Durga’s victory marks the triumph of righteousness over tyranny, a message that continues to inspire millions.

--IANS

