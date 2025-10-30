Grand Chetak memorial will be built in Rajasthan, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that a grand and historic memorial dedicated to Maharana Pratap's loyal horse, Chetak, will be constructed in Rajsamand district's Haldighati.

Chairing a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, CM Sharma said the project will be developed as part of the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit, aimed at showcasing the valour and legacy of the legendary Rajput warrior.

He also directed the formation of a special cell for the construction of historical buildings to ensure timely and high-quality execution of heritage development works across Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Sharma said the state government is firmly committed to developing religious and tourist sites while preserving Rajasthan's glorious heritage.

He emphasised that the state government's goal is to ensure balanced progress -- development with preservation -- and directed officials to give top priority to projects showcasing the state's historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy.

He also announced the formation of a special cell for the construction and conservation of historical buildings to ensure timely and high-quality execution of such projects.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting regarding the development and redevelopment of the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit, Poonchri Ka Lautha, and the Tanot Mata Temple.

He said that the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit is being developed to introduce the people to the life and valour of Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

The circuit includes sites such as Chavand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Diwar and Udaipur, with a total budget allocation of Rs 100 crore, he added.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to systematically develop the Maharana Pratap memorial site in Chavand, including the construction of an entrance gate, bridge, and essential tourist amenities.

He also issued specific guidelines for designing a grand and historic memorial dedicated to Maharana Pratap's loyal horse, Chetak, at Haldighati.

Reviewing the redevelopment work at Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer, CM Sharma directed officials to ensure better accommodation facilities for devotees.

He also gave directions for constructing the temple's entrance gate, dharamshala, and improving connecting roads to enhance accessibility and comfort for pilgrims.

The Chief Minister urged officials to expedite the tender process for ongoing development works at Poonchri Ka Lautha and Govardhan Parikrama, ensuring world-class facilities for devotees at these sacred sites, which are being developed in multiple phases.

Omkar Singh Lakhawat, Chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Authority, along with senior officials from the concerned departments were also present at the meeting.

