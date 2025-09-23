Grand Alliance will have no impact: Upendra Kushwaha ahead of CWC meet in Patna

Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha downplayed the significance of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Patna, asserting that the event will have "no impact" on the ruling NDA.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kushwaha said, "The Bihar Assembly election is only a few weeks from now, and that is why Congress leaders from Delhi are coming to Bihar. After the election, they will not be visible here. Their presence will not affect the NDA. We will win the Bihar Assembly election with a full majority and form the government again."

Kushwaha criticised the Grand Alliance of the RJD and Congress, calling it a partnership of their own convenience.

"The alliance of RJD and Congress is based on selfish goals. It will not work in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav is declaring himself a chief ministerial candidate, while Congress says the CM will be decided after the election. This shows their internal confusion," he said.

The CWC meeting, to be held at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, will be attended by senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and over 170 members of the party’s top decision-making body.

Kushwaha also commented on seat-sharing discussions within the NDA, particularly after Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed expectations of a respectable number of seats for his party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

"We cannot take his statement the wrong way. Seat-sharing negotiations are underway in the NDA, and everything is fine. The formula will be finalised soon," Kushwaha assured.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan's brother-in-law Arun Bharti had said that anything between 43 and 137 seats would be respectable for the LJP, recalling the party's seat tally in previous elections.

Responding to Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor's allegations of corruption against NDA leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, and Mangal Pandey, Kushwaha refrained from a direct defence.

"Those facing charges should be asked. They will be in a better position to respond to the allegations," he said.

The remarks come as political activity in Bihar intensifies ahead of the election schedule, with the Election Commission expected to announce voting dates by the end of September.

--IANS

ajk/svn