Grampanchayats have adequate power to transform villages: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday stated that under the three-tier Panchayati Raj system of the government, Sarpanchs (grampanchayat heads) have been given adequate powers and they can transform their villages.

Mohan Yadav made these assertions while addressing a programme - 'Sarpanch United Front Conference' at Jamboori ground in Bhopal, which saw the participation of various Sarpanch associations on Tuesday.

"The caravan of rural development is moving forward with the support of sarpanchs. All welfare schemes and development activities at the village level are implemented through the panchayats," Yadav said.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that Grampanchayats are being given the authority to carry out works worth up to Rs 25 lakh. He also announced that panchayat representatives will be provided Rs 50,000 each for development works.

He emphasised that, just like urban bodies, panchayats should also have systems for planning and implementing development projects. Panchayats will be empowered to prepare village development plans.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also shared that the state government has planned to organise a conference of panchayat representatives in Bhopal from November 24 to 26.

He further stated that the government has decided to provide offices for panchayat institutions at all three levels and to construct community halls in villages.

"Through a strong Panchayati Raj system, the state government, with the cooperation of panchayat representatives, is moving toward self-reliant panchayats and a prosperous Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Yadav also shared that employment-oriented industries are being established across the state, and the year 2026 will be celebrated as the Year of Agriculture-Based Industries.

"To increase farmers’ income, food processing units for vegetables and other crops are being opened. Youth are being trained in horticulture and food processing. The goal is to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for every crop," Yadav added.

