Grammy Winner SZA Shares Life-Changing Experience at Isha Foundation in India

Coimbatore: American singer-songwriter SZA has recently shared her profound spiritual experiences at the Isha Foundation, an organization founded by spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Known for her chart-topping hits and Grammy Awards, SZA has taken a deep dive into spiritual and wellness programs offered by the foundation, which has significantly impacted her personal growth.

SZA participated in the Samyama program at the Isha Foundation. The Samyama program, one of the most intense courses offered at the Isha Foundation, involves a strict regimen that includes no phones, mirrors, or eye contact for over a week.

Reflecting on her recent experience, SZA took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a series of photos and videos from her time at the ashram, describing the process as both chaotic and beautiful.

"I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone, no mirrors, no eye contact for 8+ days... for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind ... then found it," she wrote.

She further expressed how overwhelming it was to return to the complexities of the world and her personal and professional life but mentioned how, in time, everything seemed to settle quietly.

Her gratitude extended to Sadhguru, the volunteers, and everyone involved in her journey at the Isha Foundation, "Infinite thanks to @isha.foundation @sadhguru @chekothari and EVERY Isha volunteer that took care of my mother and myself. My love for the process and this life is indescribable. Namaskaram."

SZA also shared her experience at the Isha Foundation earlier in 2021, when she first visited the place.

The Isha Foundation, based in Coimbatore, India, was established in 1992 by Sadhguru. The foundation is known for its yoga centre, ashram, and educational initiatives aimed at fostering spiritual growth, well-being, and sustainable living.

In addition to its wellness programs, the foundation also runs schools that offer a holistic education encompassing subjects such as yoga, martial arts, music, dance, mathematics, literature, and humanities.

During her recent visit, SZA was deeply moved by a music performance from the children attending the Isha Foundation's school, Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti.

The students, who are taught to blend discipline with creativity, left SZA in awe of their musical talent.

Sharing a video of the session on Instagram, SZA expressed, "Had to post the full video... the scales, the syncopation, the runs... INSANE... they brought me to TEARS."

She praised the vibrant discipline of the children and even hinted at using the music in her upcoming production, adding, "I've already asked to sample it and sent it to the production gang." (ANI)