GR scrapping on Hindi: Arrogance of govt's monstrous majority shattered, says Cong

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday said the arrogance of the government's monstrous majority has been shattered. The victory of Marathi identity has been achieved.

He was reacting to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement to scrap the two government resolutions on the implementation of trilingual formula by introducing Hindi as a third language after Marathi and English for classes 1 to 5.

Sapkal in his post on X said, “Faced with the widespread public outrage across Maharashtra against the decision to impose the Hindi language, the utterly corrupt Mahayuti government has finally had to bow down. The resolute stance of the opposition parties, the strong opposition from Marathi language-loving citizen organizations, and the wave that erupted on social media have all resulted in the government canceling both orders mandating Hindi imposition. However, we all need to remain vigilant going forward. Those in power are deceitful. Their parent organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will try again to push its Hindi-Hindu-Hindurashtra agenda. We will once again defeat it. Jai Maharashtra!”

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said: “The government bowed down to Marathi power. In the backdrop of monsoon session of the state legislature starting from Monday, the government withdrew from the Hindi compulsion. This is a victory for the self respect and identity of the Marathi people.”

Earlier, at the meeting, Sapkal alleged that “Hindu, Hindi and Hindu nation are the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. But the Congress party is opposed to that agenda. BJP's Hindutva is limited only to speaking Hindi so that it is being fought in the name of language. The Hindi-Marathi conflict is being played out like India-Pakistan to assess whether any political benefit be gained from it in the upcoming municipal elections. This is a crooked ploy of the ruling BJP".

Sapkal further said that it is said that Hindi language is 800 years old while Marathi language is 2,300 years old. Marathi language has been given the status of a classical language, but along with that , an answer should also be given as to whether a Marathi language department was started in the central university and how much budget was given for it.

--IANS

sj/pgh