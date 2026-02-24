GPSC plans over 2.10 lakh direct recruitments in next 10 years: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government has mapped out a 10-year roadmap for direct recruitments and expanded rural water supply, providing a detailed account of its plans in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister Ishwarsinh Patel responded to questions from legislators, highlighting the state’s strategy to enhance administrative efficiency while improving access to essential services in villages.

Addressing questions on government recruitment through the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Patel said the state is progressing “with firm determination to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the demographic dividend and to provide an excellent opportunity for the youth to join government service.”

He said, “Our government is committed to increasing administrative efficiency and providing employment to the youth.”

The minister explained that, over the past two years, the General Administration Department sent requisitions for 306 Class-1 and Class-2 posts to the GPSC, including 73 in 2024 and 233 in 2025.

Preliminary and main examinations for 240 of these posts have been completed, with results published and interviews expected to begin shortly.

Patel said the state has prepared a 10-year recruitment calendar to maintain transparency and continuity. “Under this plan, from 2024 to 2033, a total of 2,10,582 direct recruitments will be conducted. More than 30,000 successful candidates were issued appointment letters in the past year alone,” he added.

The minister also highlighted progress in filling senior administrative positions. “Out of 13,803 approved Class-1 posts, 7,535 have been filled, and out of 34,335 approved Class-2 posts, 22,857 have been occupied. The state government is committed not only to general recruitment but also to ensuring justice for all sections of society. Special campaigns are underway to fill vacancies reserved for persons with disabilities, and the process of filling reserved posts across various categories is ongoing.”

On rural infrastructure, Patel provided details of water supply projects in Bhavnagar and Amreli districts. Under 12 “Improvement Group Water Schemes” in Bhavnagar, 661 villages have been covered at an estimated cost of Rs 438 crore.

The schemes include Budhel, Talaja, Gariadhar, Palitana, Vallabhipur, Umrala, and Sihor. Under the Chorvadla Phase-2 scheme, 14 villages now receive Narmada-based water.

As of December 31 last year, 81 villages, including 57 in Palitana, 14 in Gariadhar, seven in Sihor, and three in Umrala, had been supplied water.

In Amreli, 39 villages and one town will be covered under the Mahi-based Group Scheme, including 33 villages and one town in Bagasara taluka, and three villages each in Amreli and Kunkavav.

