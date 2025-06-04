Govt's Waqf Umeed portal 'illegal', says AIMPLB

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly opposed the establishment of the Waqf Umeed Portal, terming it "completely illegal" and in violation of ongoing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AIMPLB President, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, said: "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly opposes the launch of the Waqf Umeed Portal. We appeal to Muslims and State Waqf Boards to refrain from registering Waqf properties on the portal until the court delivers its verdict."

Rahmani noted that the portal is based on the provisions of the Waqf 2025 framework, which, he said, has been widely rejected and is currently under judicial scrutiny.

“All Muslim organisations have opposed this law. Opposition parties, human rights groups, and members of the Sikh, Christian, and other minority communities have also called it unacceptable,” he said.

Calling the government’s move "contempt of court," Rahmani said it is “unfortunate” that the portal is being launched on June 6, despite the law being challenged in court.

“The government is making registration of Waqf properties mandatory under the new law, whose constitutional validity is under question. This action is not only unjust but also legally untenable,” he said.

He further urged Waqf Board officials across the country to submit formal memoranda objecting to the registration process and to wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The AIMPLB has also announced its intention to approach the apex court against the Centre’s latest move.

The Waqf Umeed Portal is intended to streamline the management and promote transparency of Waqf properties across India.

As per the government’s plan, registration of all Waqf properties on the portal will be mandatory within six months of its launch. The initiative follows the Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed during the Budget session of Parliament, which is currently under scrutiny in the Supreme Court through multiple petitions.

--IANS

skp/vd