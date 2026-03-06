Govt's Horticulture Development Mission aids Bhopal farmer to increase income

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) With assistance and financial support from the Centre's Integrated Horticulture Development Mission scheme, a Bhopal farmer Ram Singh Kushwaha not only learnt professional horticulture, increasing production of flowers using automated systems but also found a market beyond Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Kushwaha had been practising traditional farming for years, which faced financial challenges due to rising costs and low profits.

Three years ago, he was provided financial support and assistance from the state's Horticulture department.

Taking advantage of the scheme under the National Development Project, Kushwaha built a polyhouse of 1,000 square feet and started cultivating flowers (roses and gerberas).

To increase flower production and reduce costs, he installed a sensor-based automation system in his polyhouse this year.

The automation system provides balanced amounts of water, fertiliser, and pesticides to his one-acre farm, 24x7, without any manual system.

This also saves time and cost on water and fertilisers.

Kushwaha has planted 30,000 hybrid gerbera plants on one acre of land over the past few years and adopted drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, receiving a 50 per cent subsidy.

His roses and gerberas are being supplied to Lucknow, Delhi, and Jaipur.

"As a result of modern technology and scientific farming, Kushwaha is producing 1,500 to 2,000 flowers per day and selling them in the market in just one year. He is also earning an income of 4,000 to 5,000 rupees per day from 4,000 flower spikes. Flower and fruit farming has strengthened Kushwaha's financial position," according to a government's press note.

The Madhya Pradesh government said that Kushwaha's journey is not just a story of economic progress, but a learning that with proper guidance, modern technology, and the support from the government schemes, farming can be transformed into a profitable business.

Kushwaha, a resident of Barkheda Bondar village in Bhopal, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The government's Integrated Horticulture Development Mission scheme has made us self-reliant and given us a new identity in society," Kushwaha said.

--IANS

pd/khz