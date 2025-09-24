Govt won’t tolerate attacks on BJP workers: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the BJP government will not tolerate attacks on ruling party karyakartas (functionaries) in any way, and those involved in the condemnable incident must be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister’s reaction came days after four persons, including BJP Janajati Morcha (tribal wing) Vice-President Mangal Debbarma were injured when a group of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters attacked them at Hejamara in West Tripura district on Sunday.

TMP is a junior partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

Three injured persons were shifted to GBP Government Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. One journalist, who also belongs to tribals, was among the injured.

CM Saha after meeting the injured BJP karyakartas at GB Pant Medical College and Hospital said that his government would not tolerate any kind of political violence in the state.

“On September 21, before the start of the Seva Pakhwada program at Hejamara, a group of miscreants sheltered by the Tipra Motha Party brutally attacked several workers, including Janajati Morcha Pradesh Vice President Mangal Debbarma,” CM Saha said.

He said that he went to hospital to personally inquire about the injured in this incident and spoke to the doctors for their better treatment.

“Our government will not tolerate this attack on them in any way. Those involved in this condemnable incident must be brought to justice,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

He further said that although the Tipra Motha Party is an alliance partner, they have raised their voice, and so the BJP will also do the same.

“Law will take its own course of action. Police and the judiciary are there. Why should there be unnecessary physical assaults? We don’t believe in such politics. BJP, along with the government, believes in peace. We will not tolerate such acts. Yesterday (Tuesday), one BJP Mandal office was vandalised. A conspiracy is going on, and many people are involved in it. We have decided that law will take its own course of action, and the people will not accept such incidents,” he added.

Earlier, seven BJP Janjati Morcha members and workers were injured when TMP supporters attacked them at Asharambari in Khowai district on August 31 when the saffron party members and supporters assembled at a home to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Subsequently, similar attacks by the TMP activists took place at Takarjala in Sepahijala District and other places in the state injuring a few BJP members.

--IANS

sc/pgh