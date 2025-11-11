'Govt will take prompt action': BJP's Chandni Chowk MP on Delhi blast probe

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Following the explosion near Delhi’s Lal Quila Metro Station, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal, on Tuesday, said the government will act swiftly once the investigation is complete.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said, “Security agencies are examining every angle and once all inputs are received and the investigation concludes, the government will take prompt action.”

The statement came as multiple agencies continue to probe the car blast that shook the national capital on Monday evening. Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was purchased from a second-hand car dealer in Sector 37, Faridabad, Haryana.

The powerful blast occurred near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. The impact also damaged nearby vehicles and infrastructure. In response, high alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security tightened at crowded public spaces, metro stations, and religious sites.

Officials confirmed that the incident took place just hours after the police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad.

During the operation, authorities seized 290 kg of ammonium nitrate and a large cache of arms. Two Jammu and Kashmir doctors -- Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil -- were arrested for their alleged links to the terror outfits.

Sources suggest the arrests may have triggered panic within the module, leading to the Delhi explosion.

The investigation has also revealed the involvement of Dr Mohd Umar, who allegedly drove the i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort. Umar, who died in the blast, hailed from Koil village in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

He was an MBBS graduate from the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar. Police have detained his two brothers and mother for questioning, while his father is reportedly mentally challenged.

Meanwhile, shops remain closed in nearby markets in front of the Red Fort following the incident. Teams of the NIA have reached the spot for investigation. Additional CP of Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, is also present at the site.

As security agencies continue to scan CCTV footage and track leads, the government has reiterated its commitment to ensure those responsible are brought to justice swiftly.

