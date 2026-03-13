Govt to rename Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the government plans to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) and speed up projects to restore the historic glory of Old Delhi.

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She said as part of the ongoing efforts, development works worth around Rs160 crore are currently underway on 28 roads in the area.

Gupta said the government will not only change the board’s name but also use it to accelerate the real redevelopment of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area.

The Chief Minister chaired the 38th board meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) and discussed issues related to the overall development of Old Delhi and the preservation of its heritage.

The functioning of SRDC during the previous government’s tenure also came under discussion, along with concerns over financial irregularities. The Chief Minister emphasised that these irregularities will be investigated.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from all concerned departments were also present at the meeting.

A proposal to change the name of the board was discussed, and it was decided that three proposed names would be prepared in order of preference, after which the final name will be selected.

The meeting also reviewed the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project stretching from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid.

Chief Minister Gupta said the time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the institution.

The projects include construction and improvement of roads, beautification of public spaces, strengthening sanitation arrangements, better maintenance of public toilets, and large-scale cleanliness drives.

In addition, a phased plan is being prepared to place electricity wiring underground across the entire area so that modern facilities can be introduced while preserving Old Delhi’s historic character.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Town Hall will be developed as an important heritage monument, further enhancing the cultural and historical appeal of the area.

She said Old Delhi is the heart of the national capital, and the government aims to preserve its historical heritage, identity and cultural dignity while developing it with modern facilities. The goal is to transform the Shahjahanabad area into a vibrant and attractive heritage zone that stands out nationally and globally.

--IANS

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