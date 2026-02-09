Govt to recruit 70,000 posts via new methodology: Maha CM

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that a new recruitment methodology will soon be implemented in the state to fill over 70,000 posts in phases. This recruitment drive will include approximately 50,000 posts through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and 20,000 posts outside the MPSC's purview.​

​He has issued directives at today's meeting of various administrative departments, including administrative instructions to make recruitment decisions based on required skills, service entry rules, eligibility, and the nature of work.​

The CM emphasised that comprehensive administrative reforms, human resource management, and transparency in the recruitment process are top priorities.

A formal decision regarding the amendments to the State Government Service Entry Rules will be taken in an upcoming Cabinet meeting. Filling these 70,000 posts is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of various government departments, the government release said.​

CM Fadnavis noted that the Human Resource Management Model presented by the Maharashtra Government during the Chief Ministers' Council, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was highly praised. The Prime Minister directed other states to adopt this reform model, establishing Maharashtra as a leader in administrative reforms. ​

To eliminate delays, unnecessary paperwork, and long queues, the Chief Minister instructed the development of an Online and Digital Verification Model. “If online verification is possible for sensitive documents like passports, the same model can be applied here," he stated.​

In a bid to push technological integration, departments are encouraged to use Blockchain technology. Certificates should be made available via the DigiLocker system. The goal is to build a system that is "clean, fast, and reliable" to ensure that no doubt, bias, or injustice occurs against the youth, the government release said. ​

The Chief Minister said that a new model of Governance Reform will be established in Maharashtra within the coming year, urging all departments to collaborate to make these administrative improvements a success.​

Earlier, the CM reviewed the results of a 150-day intensive program designed to overhaul office administration. He issued a strict mandate to eliminate the "waiting period" for successful candidates. Once exam results are declared, departments must issue appointment letters to successful candidates within four working days. All departments were ordered to complete 75 per cent of pending promotions by the end of January to boost employee morale and fill leadership gaps, he said.​

To enhance citizen-centric governance, the CM directed the launch of the Aaple Sarkar 2.0 portal to provide all government services online without delays and strengthen "Setu" centres and "Aaple Sarkar" centres at the local level to ensure the last-mile delivery of reforms.

​--IANS

sj/dan