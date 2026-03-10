Govt to decide rehabilitation of eligible encroachers in Sanjay Gandhi National Park: Maha Minister

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that the state government is committed to rehabilitating eligible encroachers residing on the peripheries of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). ​

Read More

A comprehensive decision will be announced shortly. Replying to a motion by Member Pravin Darekar, Minister Naik detailed the phased planning for the rehabilitation process.​

He said that during phase one, out of 11,359 claims scrutinised, 299 residents were found eligible; their relocation is pending. In phase two, the government is reviewing cases for an additional 13,486 encroachers.​

The Minister revealed a proposal to construct "Ground Plus One" (G+1) houses on 20 acres in the Aarey Colony area to rehabilitate about 2,200 tribal families. A meeting has been scheduled at the Chief Minister’s Office to expedite these plans.​

Minister Naik instructed relevant departments to ensure there are no hurdles to providing or repairing basic amenities, such as water supply and sanitation, for settlements outside the core National Park boundaries.​

Replying to another question, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today informed the Legislative Assembly that the police have concluded there was no criminal intent or embezzlement in the alleged Dhule district minority scholarship scam. ​

Consequently, the police have decided to file a ‘B-Summary’ report (closure report) in the matter. The question was raised in the House by MLA Amit Satam, with participation from members Nitin Raut and Harish Pimpale. In the circumstances, the Chief Minister stated that the scholarship funds were not diverted into personal accounts for private gain. ​

"The concerned institution had the authority to utilise the funds for infrastructure, such as building walls. However, per regulations, the expenditure should have been processed through the Principal's account. Instead, the funds were transferred to the institution's account for the same work," the CM explained. ​

He further noted that while this is a procedural lapse, the police inquiry found no evidence of misappropriation of funds. Final charges will not be pursued, the Chief Minister confirmed, adding that a necessary administrative inquiry into the procedural irregularities has been completed.​

Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, informed the Legislative Council that the state government is closely monitoring anti-drug operations in Amravati city.​

He announced that a high-level meeting will be convened in the next two months to review the situation.​

Responding to a calling attention motion by Member Sanjay Khodke, the Minister shared that between 2021 and 2026, Amravati police registered 29 drug-related cases and took action against 101 accused individuals.​

He highlighted a recent successful operation by Nagpur Gate Police Station, which resulted in the seizure of about 2 kg of MD (Mephedrone). He emphasised that the state’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force is fully active, with personnel receiving specialised training and increased manpower. ​

He added that the Chief Minister has approved incentive benefits for the officers and staff of this unit. ​

"Our crackdown on drugs based on intelligence inputs will remain consistent and aggressive across the state," he asserted.​

--IANS

sj/dan

​