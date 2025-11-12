Govt to boost exports of tribal products: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that all tribal products with export potential will be fully supported by the Department of Commerce through various channels, including e-commerce platforms, international warehouses for product display and sales, as well as wholesale and retail trade networks.

Addressing the Tribal Business Conclave 2025 here, the minister informed that a scheme is currently being developed to strengthen export promotion efforts to ensure that tribal products gain the visibility and market access they rightfully deserve in both domestic and global markets.

Organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, the conclave marked a historic moment during the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Paying rich tributes to Birsa Munda, Goyal said that the leader showed direction and leadership to the tribal community. He added that the nation must draw inspiration from Birsa Munda’s life and follow his footsteps to uplift the tribal community, enhance livelihoods, and ensure that every tribal household is filled with happiness and prosperity.

He said that both domestic and international markets offer immense opportunities for tribal goods and crafts, and that the government is taking necessary measures to harness this potential in the coming years.

The minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the nation can truly prosper only when the indigenous people prosper. He said that India’s growth and development depend on ensuring that progress reaches every household, particularly those in tribal and remote regions. Goyal reiterated that the uplift of tribal and indigenous communities remains a top priority for the government, reflecting its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Goyal also said that the budget allocation for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been increased by 50 per cent this year. He added that under the PM-Janman Yojana, approximately 50 lakh families belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups have benefited, with Rs. 24,000 crore disbursed to improve their quality of life.

The event witnessed participation from over 250 tribal enterprises, with 150 exhibitors and more than 100 tribal start-ups showcasing their innovations at the "Roots to Rise" pitching platform. The initiative provided a direct connection between entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and government buyers, creating a vibrant ecosystem for collaboration and growth.

Buyer-seller meets were also organised to create actionable pathways for market access, skill development, and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening tribal value chains from villages to global markets.

