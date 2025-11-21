Govt taking steps to connect people with cultural heritage: President Murmu

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that said that the government is taking several steps to connect people, especially our youth, with cultural heritage.

She inaugurated the second edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad here.

The nine-day-long festival is being organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Tourism.

This festival aims to present the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the President said that in the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, people were introduced to the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. This time, we have an opportunity to witness and understand the rich cultural heritage of Western India.

She expressed confidence that visitors will be able to have a glimpse of the folk culture of India's western regions through handicrafts, dance, music, literature, and cuisine of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli during this festival.

She stated that events such as the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav help citizens living in different regions to understand each other and this understanding broadens our perspectives. Furthermore, such events foster respect for our cultural heritage and inspire us to preserve it.

The President expressed confidence that large number of people will attend the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav and enjoy the festival.

Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare of Government of Telangana D Anasuya Seethakka and Minister of Tribal Development, Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries of Government of Gujarat Naresh Maganbhai Patel attended the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended a warm welcome to the President upon her arrival today at Begumpet Airport.

The President was received with due honours and escorted to Raj Bhavan, where she was warmly received by the Governor.

After participation in the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, the President returned to Raj Bhavan.

She is scheduled to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan before proceeding to Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

--IANS

Ms/