Govt sensitive to farmers’ concerns but Oppn wants to politicise issue: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said in the Maharashtra Assembly that the government is sensitive to farmers’ concerns and prepared to discuss all the issues. He accused the opposition of politicising the matter which is not acceptable.

Pawar said: “We have deep sensitivity and compassion for our farmers, but the Opposition is more interested in playing politics over their issues. The government is fully prepared to discuss farmers’ matters anytime.”

The Maharashtra Deputy CM reiterated that there is no difference of opinion within the government about the role and importance of farmers.

It is the government’s duty to understand farmers’ challenges, resolve their issues, and support them, and this responsibility will be fulfilled sincerely.

He said that the government has all the answers and is not afraid of any debate.

“Even before this session began, the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers clearly stated in a press conference that the government is open to discussion. The Opposition has a golden opportunity to raise farmers’ concerns through their resolution tomorrow,” he added.

Ajit Pawar further stated that they are fully aware of the hardships faced by farmers. "The government is committed to solving them. We have always stood firmly by the farmers and will continue to do so. We believe not just in words, but in action.”

He concluded by affirming that agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and ensuring the welfare of farmers is the government’s top priority. “Under no circumstance will we allow our farmers to be left behind. The government is firmly with the ‘Annadata’ of Maharashtra,” he declared.

Earlier, the Opposition walked out of the Assembly twice, protesting against the state government’s apathy and neglect towards the farming community which is hit hard by natural calamities and volatile market conditions.

The opposition during and after the question hour on Wednesday blamed the state government for not paying guaranteed price to the soybean growers and also criticised for the rising cases of farmers suicides.

