Govt schools superior to private institutions in terms of facilities & affordability, says Raj minister Dilawar

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) The Rajasthan government will launch its annual 'Pravesh Utsav' (Admission Festival) across all government schools in the state from Wednesday, with Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, calling for a statewide push to ensure that no child is left out of the education system.

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Issuing directions to the Education department, Minister Dilawar said on Tuesday that teachers have been instructed to conduct door-to-door campaigns to facilitate new student admissions and motivate parents to enroll their children in government schools across the state.

Making a strong pitch for public education in Rajasthan, the Minister asserted that government schools are superior to private institutions in terms of both facilities and affordability.

"While private schools charge fees running into lakhs, government schools provide quality education along with textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, laptops, bicycles and scholarships --completely free of cost," he said.

Minister Dilawar emphasised that government school teachers are highly educated and professionally trained, and the state is continuously working to upgrade infrastructure.

"Modern school buildings, smart classrooms, and well-equipped labs are being developed to match, and in many cases surpass, private school standards," he added.

The Minister appealed to the parents across Rajasthan to take advantage of these facilities and enroll their children in nearby government schools.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to strengthening the public education system and making it more accessible and inclusive.

Minister Dilawar was speaking at the inauguration of a newly constructed building at Government Senior Secondary School in Vati under Badgaon Panchayat Samiti in Udaipur district.

The project has been supported by the IIFL Foundation, which has adopted 102 schools in the Udaipur district.

Among those present at the event were IIFL Foundation Chairman Nirmal Jain, Director Madhu Jain, Udaipur Rural MLA Phoolchand Meena, BJP Rural District President Pushkar Teli, and BJP City District President Gajpal Singh Rathore.

The 'Pravesh Utsav' aims to boost enrolment and strengthen foundational education across the state as the new academic session begins.

--IANS

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