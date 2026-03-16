Govt repatriates 286 Indian seafarers from Gulf region

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 286 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 33 repatriations in the past 48 hours, the government said on Monday.

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Since activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, 3,030 phone calls and about 5,497 emails have been handled from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders seeking assistance, including over 310 calls and 597 emails in the past 48 hours, according to a statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"Major ports across the country are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations and providing support to shipping lines and cargo stakeholders, including concessions in anchorage, berth hire and storage charges. Ports are coordinating with Customs and other stakeholders to facilitate cargo operations," the statement said.

All Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours, it added.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain in the west of the Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping continues to monitor the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions, the ministry said.

The ministry further informed that JNPA has provided temporary transshipment storage for containers bound for the Middle East and granted a 100 per cent rebate on ground rent and dwell time charges, and around 80 per cent rebate on reefer container plug-in charges for up to 15 days for containers originating at JNPA.

"There is currently no congestion at any major port, and export-bound containers at JNPA have reduced from about 5,600 to around 3,900. Ports are also providing safe anchorage for loaded vessels bound for the Gulf that are currently unable to transit," the statement added.

An inter-ministerial group has been formed under the Directorate General of Shipping with members from Customs, ports, and other stakeholders to address operational issues.

The Ministry said it continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, shipping companies and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers while maintaining continuity of maritime trade and port operations.

--IANS

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