Govt rakes in Rs 387 crore from scrap disposal in Swachhata Campaign 5.0

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major success for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a cleaner and more efficient India, the ongoing Special Swachhata Campaign 5.0 has generated Rs 387 crore through scrap disposal in just three weeks, with projections soaring to Rs 8,000–10,000 crore by its conclusion on October 31.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, hailed the initiative as a transformative “Waste to Wealth” drive that has freed up over 148 lakh square feet of valuable office space while covering more than 5.5 lakh sites nationwide.

Launched on October 2 -- Gandhi Jayanti -- under the nodal Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the month-long campaign builds on the 2014 Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, evolving from basic sanitation efforts to innovative resource recovery and efficiency enhancement.

Dr Singh, who reviewed the campaign's progress during a high-level Group of Ministers meeting, highlighted its role in fostering behavioural change, fiscal prudence, and clean governance. He shared key updates through a detailed post on X on Monday, accompanied by visuals of cleaned workspaces that underscored the campaign’s tangible impact.

“In the campaign lasting from October 2 to 31, the figures of the first three weeks reveal that, so far, Rs 387 crore have already been earned by disposing of scrap, and by the time the four-week campaign closes, the figure is likely to go up to nearly Rs 8,000–10,000 crore. Over 148 lakh sq. ft. space has been freed so far – a testament to collective resolve,” Dr Singh posted, urging ministries and state governments to adopt tech-driven methods such as AI-assisted inventory audits to improve efficiency.

“This isn't just about cleaning; it’s about converting waste into wealth, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s progressive blueprint for Viksit Bharat,” he added, calling for wider adoption of best practices like e-waste auctions and systematic document shredding across departments.

The campaign’s early figures underscore its robust momentum. Scrap derived from obsolete files, electronics, and machinery has not only bolstered government revenues but also reclaimed prime real estate for productive use.

For instance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) contributed Rs 30 lakh by auctioning outdated weather equipment, freeing up around 600 square metres of space at its Mausam Bhawan headquarters. Similarly, at DARPG’s Sardar Patel Bhawan, hundreds of paper and e-files were digitised and closed, with segregated electronic scrap generating additional revenue.

Nationally, the drive has led to the disposal of tonnes of redundant assets, significantly reducing storage costs and the government’s environmental footprint. The fifth edition of the Special Swachhata Campaign also marked a milestone in clean governance, with over 48 ‘Safai Mitras’ honoured across departments for their exemplary grassroots contributions.

As the campaign enters its final week, experts believe that its success under the ‘Waste to Wealth’ model will inspire similar large-scale initiatives across public sector undertakings, potentially unlocking billions in untapped value.

With Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 set to coincide with the campaign’s conclusion, the initiative reaffirms that Swachhata has evolved beyond a seasonal event — becoming a national ethos and a sustainable revolution for a cleaner, more efficient India.

