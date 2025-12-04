Govt primary schools with fewer than 10 students to be merged with larger ones: MP Minister

Bhopal: Government-run primary schools in Madhya Pradesh with fewer than 10 students will be merged with a nearby larger school located within a 1 km radius, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh informed the Assembly on Thursday.

He said the step aims to improve resource utilisation and enhance student interaction.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Amar Singh Yadav during the Winter Session, Minister Singh added that teachers from such under-enrolled schools would also be shifted to bigger schools to ensure optimum use of staff and infrastructure.

During Question Hour, Congress MLA Babu Jandel raised the issue of compensation for farmers for damaged crops in Sheopur district. He claimed that several farmers have not yet received the funds released by the state government.

"Farmers in Sheopur district were supposed to get compensation of Rs 16,000 per hectare, but many farmers are yet to receive funds in their bank accounts," Sheopur Congress MLA Jandel said.

The State's Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, while responding to Jandel's claim, said that he would inquire into the matter personally to ensure that all farmers get compensation. He also accepted that some farmers had yet to receive funds in their bank accounts.

Notably, on November 27, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had transferred Rs 238.78 crore to the bank accounts of over three lakh farmers as part of compensation for paddy crops damaged due to heavy rain a few weeks ago.

The fund was released to the farmers of seven districts, such as Sheopur, Morena, Harda, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Dhar and Khandwa.

Meanwhile, the House is scheduled to debate the second supplementary budget presented on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda. The Rs 13,476.94 crore outlay includes Rs 8,448.57 crore under the revenue head and Rs 5,028.37 crore under the capital head.

Major provisions include Rs 4,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural Development), Rs 1,794 crore for the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana (Women & Child Development), and Rs 500 crore under the Bhavantar/flat rate scheme (Farmers’ Welfare & Agriculture Development).

The five-day Winter Session will conclude on Friday.

--IANS