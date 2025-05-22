Govt needs to answer Oppn's questions on Op Sindoor; Tiranga Yatra misuse of public funds: Ashok Gehlot (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the Centre for remaining "tight-lipped" about the questions being asked by the Opposition regarding Operation Sindoor, and also said that the subsequent holding of 'Tiranga Yatra' was the misuse of public funds.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Ashok Gehlot talked about various issues, including Operation Sindoor, the BJP's "misuse" of public money by organising various programmes, US President Donald Trump's intervention in India's matters, among others.

Excerpts of the interview:

IANS: Do you think that the Pahalgam terror attack has been avenged?

Ashok Gehlot: On April 22, the Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives. I have said in the beginning that there is a lapse. Now, ministers have also agreed that there was some lapse. But has any action been taken on that?

IANS: What is your take on Rahul Gandhi's questions to the government on the Pahalgam terror attack?

Ashok Gehlot: It is the duty of the opposition to raise public issues, and the government should provide an answer. To whom the question is posed, whether the state government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they should respond in the public interest. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has asked the Centre whether the Pahalgam terrorists have been eliminated or not, but the Union government is silent on the issue. Don't know whether the silence is deliberate or not.

IANS: How do you see Tiranga Yatra and PM Modi's programmes in various states after Operation Sindoor's success?

Ashok Gehlot: The government is not responding to the questions of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, but is holding the Tiranga yatra. It is organising PM Modi's events. We don't have any objection. But we have an objection to the point that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, public money has been misused. They don't hesitate and are not bothered by what people will think.

IANS: What do you think about Operation Sindoor?

Ashok Gehlot: It was high-tech. Earlier, tanks were transported by trains. This time, there was no moment of the Army. Our Army struck terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

However, US President Donald Trump's post about being instrumental in a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan vitiated the unity in the parties here. India should have stopped the US then and there.

IANS: What is your take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajasthan?

Ashok Gehlot: When the Prime Minister visits a state, the state government becomes active in addressing public issues. Rajasthan is facing a water and power crisis. People are dying from the heatwave. But, tragically, the government is not bothered about that. Is the government sleeping?

--IANS

svn/dpb