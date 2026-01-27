Govt must respond to every issue in the House: Rajasthan LoP

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully said that meaningful issues were discussed during the all-party meeting. He stated that the opposition raised the demand that the government must respond to every issue raised by the opposition in the House.

“The government may give whatever reply it chooses, but at least a reply must be given,” he said.

Jully added that farmers, youth, the poor, and women of the state are closely watching the proceedings of the Assembly with hope.

He said, “The outcome of the meeting should be positive. Otherwise, it will be the same old story. We are not going to back down.” He also informed that the opposition raised the issue related to cameras before the Speaker.

Speaking further, Jully said that when the session begins, these issues will be raised in the House. He alleged that attempts are being made to tarnish Rajasthan’s image by introducing the Disturbed Areas Bill.

“Riots do occur in Rajasthan, and everyone knows who is responsible for them. Such elements want to weaken Rajasthan’s long-standing image of ‘Atithi Devo Bhavah’ across the country,” he said.

He questioned the intent behind bringing the bill to Rajasthan, stating that its introduction reflects the mindset of those promoting it.

“The consequences will be visible in the coming days. Tourism is already declining. What kind of image do they want to project of Rajasthan?” he asked.

On the issue of OBC reservation in the TSP area, the Leader of Opposition said that the matter would be discussed in the legislative party meeting.

He emphasised that the fight for the rights of every section of the state would be taken up in the Assembly.

“Today’s meeting was only an all-party meeting. Whether this agenda will be included in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be decided later. Our future strategy will be finalised in the legislative party meeting tomorrow at 7:00 pm,” he said.

Regarding the UGC code, Jully stated that the party’s stand has not yet been finalised. He added that if any bill ensures non-discrimination and promotes harmony, there should be no objection to it.

The party’s position will be decided at a later stage. The Legislative Assembly will commence on Wednesday, January 28. Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached to conduct the proceedings of the House peacefully and in accordance with established rules and traditions.

Members of both the ruling and opposition parties assured the Speaker that they would maintain decorum and use respectful and dignified language during the session.

