Govt may seek break in Parliament session due to Assembly polls: Official source​

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The government is planning to seek a break in the ongoing Parliament session this week following requests from members, including many from the Opposition, who wish to focus on the Assembly elections in 5 States and Union Territories next month, said an official source on Tuesday.​

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The session, the 7th of the 18th Lok Sabha, began its second leg on March 9 and, as per the original plan, was scheduled to conclude on April 2, focusing on detailed financial business and the passage of the Finance Bill.​

Government sources, however, said that there could be a slight change in the plan. “After a brief recess. " The Parliament may be called again after the elections to finish the pending business,” said a government functionary.​

Once the Assembly election results of the 5 States/UTs are declared on May 4, the parliament can be called again into session for a few days, he said.​

The first part of the Budget Session began on January 28 and continued till February 13. During the first phase, the discussion took place on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget for 2026-27.​

During the first leg of the Budget Session last month, the Opposition submitted a no-confidence notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.​

In the notice, they accused Birla of acting in a partisan manner. It was signed by 118 MPs, including Members from Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, the Left, and others, except the Trinamool Congress.​

The motion was moved on March 9 and defeated by voice vote on March 11, after two days of intense debate.​

The ongoing leg of the session also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the West Asia conflict in both Houses.​

On Tuesday, PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha that as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, it is essential that a "united voice of peace and dialogue" emanates from the Indian Parliament to the entire world.​

He said that India's aim is to restore peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.​

"We all are aware of the West Asia conflict... This conflict has been ongoing for over three years. This has led to a global energy crisis. For India, too, this situation is concerning. Due to this war, our trade routes are being affected, and hence, the supply of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers is also being affected,” he said.​

"Around one crore Indians currently reside in Gulf nations and work there. Their safety is also a matter of concern for India. Several ships with a significant number of Indian crew members are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz; this is also very concerning for India. In these critical circumstances, it is essential that a united voice of peace and dialogue emanates from this Upper House of the Indian Parliament to the entire world," PM Modi said.​

--IANS

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