Govt launched power distribution network in Gadchiroli: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday the government has launched a comprehensive plan for the development of Gadchiroli district and the upgradation of the power distribution network under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and the external financial assistance scheme.

He told the state assembly during question hour that the implementation of these initiatives is going on a war footing and assured that the funds would not be an issue. He was replying to a question by member Raju Todsam.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes when he has already said that Gadchiroli will become the new steel city, especially in the wake of a large-scale investment in the mining and mining-related industries there. His announcement also deserves importance as the state government expects the Gadchiroli district will soon become free from Maoist activities.

The Chief Minister said that electricity supply has been provided to the Khandi-Nainwadi area of Bhamragad in Gadchiroli district. Necessary funds are being provided for development work in tribal areas. “The work of providing individual electricity connections is underway in primitive tribal areas like Katkari and Kolam in Gadchiroli, and electricity has been supplied to those who applied,” he said.

He said that under the "PM Janman" scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 8,500 connections have been provided in Maharashtra, and actually, 11,000 connections have been completed.

“In Gadchiroli district, initially 271 connections were required, but actually 671 connections were provided, while 65 connections have also been provided in Bhamragadh. Electricity has been provided even to hamlets where two to three people live,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the chief minister, under the new scheme, Dharti Abha, 17 schemes have now been announced for all tribal communities. This includes special provision of electricity, for which the central government has provided a fund of Rs 80,000 crore.

In the first phase of the Dharti Abha scheme, the chief minister said the target was 6,961 connections in the state. So far, 4,687 connections have been provided, and work worth Rs 29 crore has been completed. Maharashtra is at the forefront in doing the most work under this scheme across the country. Also, 144 connections have been distributed under the "Dharti Abha" scheme in Gadchiroli district and 28 connections in Bhamragadh. This scheme will also provide electricity to tribal-dominated villages (with more than 60 per cent tribal population), thus broadening the scope of the scheme.

--IANS

sj/dan