Govt extending support through welfare schemes to women empowerment: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held interaction with the beneficiaries of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) women, including national-level players, during a ceremonial event organised under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Monday.

During conversation with women working in different sectors, including agriculture, sports, social workers and many others, the Chief Minister tried to understand their learning and experiences from training provided under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

Seema Nargawe, a woman from Bhagsur village of Barwani, who popularly known as 'Drone Didi', shared her journey in the Nimadi dialect with Chief Minister Yadav.

She said that after joining a self-help group under the Rural Livelihood Mission, she received training in organic farming and drone operation.

She is now training other women in organic farming practices.

During the conversation, Seema told that after joining the self-help group, she has not only earned for livelihood, but gained a distinct identity.

Through drone technology, she sprays fertilisers and pesticides in fields, reducing hours of manual work to just a few minutes, while ensuring a regular source of income.

Sneha Mohaniya, a national-level hockey player, said that she has won two gold medals and one silver medal at the national level.

Mohaniya also added the lack of facilities for sportspersons and requested an astro-turf facility in Barwani for better training.

Chief Minister Yadav accepted her request and assured that the facility would be made available as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, learning that a young woman Vaishnavi Mahule from Julwania village of the district is willing to get a better training for shooting, Chief Minister Yadav directed the officials present to ensure her training at the state-level shooting academy.

He announced an incentive of Rs 5 lakh for Neeraj, who runs a shooting training centre in Julwania, in recognition of his commendable efforts in training girls.

The Chief Minister concluded the discussion, saying that the state government is extending support through various welfare schemes to promote the progress and empowerment of women, rural communities, farmers, sportspersons and all sections of society.

