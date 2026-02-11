Govt extending benefits of development to poorest of poor, says Haryana CM

Panchkula, Feb 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the state government, following Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya philosophy, has been extending benefits of development to the poorest of the poor.

“The government is ensuring that the light of development reaches the last mile and that no citizen is left behind,” he said in his address at the Samarpan Diwas programme organised here to mark the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

CM Saini said the entire nation is observing Samarpan Diwas today. “The day serves as a reminder that politics is not a means to power, but a medium of service.” Describing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a leader with no attraction towards authority, the Chief Minister said that despite this, he ruled the hearts of the people. CM Saini termed him an embodiment of honesty who placed national service above party politics.

The Chief Minister further said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya propounded timeless principles such as integral humanism (Ekatm Manavvad) and ‘Antyodaya’, rooted in India’s philosophy of life, customs and traditions, rich culture, and social fabric. He added that the progress of any society should be judged not by those at the top, but by the condition of those at the lowest rung.

“Villages, the poor, farmers, the deprived, the oppressed, the exploited and tribal communities remained central to his thinking. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya firmly believed that the nation cannot become strong until the last person in society is empowered,” he said.

CM Saini said in keeping with the principle of ‘Antyodaya’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the guiding mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. He has pledged to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible citizen without discrimination.

“Whether it is the drive to provide housing, toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, electricity and pure drinking water to the poor, or the scheme to provide free rations to 80 crore people across the country, all these initiatives reflect the practical implementation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals,” the Chief Minister added.

