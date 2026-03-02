Govt engages with all stakeholders to ensure trade continuity amid geopolitical unrest

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The government on Monday said it will continue to engage closely with all stakeholders and relevant ministries and departments to ensure that India's trade continues to move efficiently and that any emerging issues are addressed in a timely manner.

The Centre reiterated its readiness to facilitate trade operations, including procedural flexibility in export-related authorisations in cases of genuine disruption; coordination with Customs authorities to ensure smooth clearance; engagement with financial and insurance institutions to support exporter interests; and continued inter-ministerial coordination.

India has successfully navigated multiple global disruptions in recent years and continues to strengthen supply chain resilience.

The Department of Commerce held a stakeholder consultation with all ministries and key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geopolitical situation and its potential impact on India’s export-import (EXIM) cargo flows, including the export ecosystem.

According to an official statement, stakeholders presented an assessment of the evolving operational environment, including routing and transit-time changes, vessel scheduling adjustments, container/equipment availability, freight and insurance cost trends, and implications for time-sensitive exports.

The discussions covered the need to maintain predictability in cargo movement, minimise avoidable delays, and ensure seamless documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers, the official statement added.

The Department of Commerce reiterated India’s priority of ensuring continuity of EXIM logistics and mitigating any disruptions to the country's trade flows.

It was emphasised that the approach will remain facilitative and coordinated, with a focus on maintaining supply chain resilience, protecting the interests of exporters — particularly MSMEs — with a view that essential imports required for domestic production and consumption are not adversely affected.

“Mechanisms for facilitation of time-sensitive export segments such as perishables, pharmaceuticals, and high-value manufactured exports were also discussed. The meeting emphasised strengthening facilitation at ports/ICDs and ensuring smooth cargo evacuation to avoid congestion and extended dwell times,” said the statement.

