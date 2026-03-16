Govt dismisses viral claim of militant attack on Army in Baramulla as fake

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The government on Monday dismissed claims circulating on social media about militants attacking the Indian Army in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, describing the reports as "fake" and clarifying that there were no casualties among Indian security forces.

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Officials said that contrary to the claims, security forces had carried out a successful joint operation in the Uri sector of Baramulla, during which one terrorist was eliminated without any loss of life or injuries to Indian personnel.

According to official information related to events on March 15, troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in the Buchhar area, recovering weapons and ammunition during the operation.

The authorities said the details align with official statements issued earlier and contradict narratives being circulated by certain pro-Pakistani and anti-government social media accounts.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also shared screenshots of the misleading reports and television visuals being circulated online while rejecting the claims.

“Several pro-Pakistani accounts are circulating posts claiming that militants attacked the Indian Army in Baramulla, resulting in 11 soldiers being injured and one fatality. This claim is fake,” PIB said.

“Based on specific Intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of 14–15 March 2026 in the general area of Buchhar, Uri sector, in which one terrorist was eliminated,” it added.

The government further confirmed that there were no reports of casualties among the Indian Armed Forces during the operation.

Authorities also urged people to remain cautious and report any suspicious news, videos or images related to the Central Government that may be circulating online.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt on Sunday along the Line of Control in the Uri sector.

The Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps of the Army provided details of the operation in a post on X.

“Based on a specific Intelligence input provided by JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 March 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector,” the Army said.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated,” it added.

During the operation, security forces recovered warlike stores from the site, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition.

--IANS

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