Govt constructing 13 kms of roads each day since 2021: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Assam has made significant strides in strengthening its connectivity infrastructure, asserting that the state is “acing the connectivity game” both in speed and scale. In a post on social media platform X, Sarma highlighted the pace of infrastructure development achieved since 2021, stating that the government has been constructing an average of 13 kilometres of roads every day and five bridges every week.

He said these efforts have helped bring people closer and opened up new opportunities across the state.

“Since 2021, we have built 13 km of roads each day and 5 bridges every week, bringing people closer and opening up opportunities for all,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Emphasising the role of connectivity in the state’s development journey, Sarma described it as the foundation of what he termed an “Atal, Avichal, Agragami Assam” — a vision of a strong, stable and forward-moving state.

The Chief Minister has consistently stressed infrastructure development as a key pillar of his government’s agenda, with particular focus on road, bridge and transport connectivity to link remote and border areas with major economic centres.

Officials said that improved connectivity has not only reduced travel time but also enhanced access to healthcare, education, markets and government services, especially in rural and flood-prone regions.

The expansion of road networks and bridges has also played a crucial role in boosting trade, tourism and investment in the state. Major infrastructure initiatives undertaken in recent years include the construction of new highways, strengthening of rural road networks, and the completion of several long-pending bridge projects over the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The state government has also aligned its connectivity push with national infrastructure programmes, aiming to position Assam as a gateway to the Northeast and a key link in India’s 'Act East' policy.

Sarma reiterated that sustained investment in infrastructure would continue to remain a priority, adding that improved connectivity is essential for inclusive growth and long-term economic transformation of Assam.

