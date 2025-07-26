Govt committed to strengthening grassroots policing: Arunachal Home Minister

Itanagar, July 26 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said on Saturday that the state government has been making sincere efforts to strengthen the grassroots policing in the state and ensure faster response to public needs and complaints.

Inaugurating the newly constructed police station at Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the Home Minister urged the people to collectively fight against crime and drugs and make the region drug-free. Local people submitted a memorandum to Natung highlighting their problems and issues.

The Home Minister assured the people that prompt action would be taken at the earliest about the demands and issues raised in the memorandum. The government has decided and already sanctioned funds for the establishment of a fire and emergency service station in the area, he said.

Natung requested local MLA Mutchu Mithi and Lower Subansiri district Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme to choose suitable land at the earliest to set up a full-fledged fire station in the valley region. “Strengthening law and order-related infrastructure is a key priority of our government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. This new police station would serve as a pillar of safety, security, and public service for the people of the Lower Subansiri district,” the Home Minister said.

He added that the government reaffirmed its commitment to ensure peace, effective policing, and people-centric governance in the region.

Addressing the programme, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said there is an urgent need for an integrated check post at Dilopolyang and Maniipolyang, and police barracks. Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme said the police station would greatly boost public confidence in the area.

Inspector General of Police (Western Range), Take Ringu, expressed his serious concern over the rise in the drug menace and abuse of drugs among the young people of the region. The IGP highlighted coordinated efforts from all, including village elders, to combat the growing threat of drugs.

--IANS

