Govt committed to protect rights of OBCs, claims Maha Minister

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the Cabinet Sub Committee on OBC issues, on Friday claimed that OBC reservation will not face any setback (due to the September 2 government resolution on providing Kunbi certificates to Marathas), saying that the MahaYuti government is committed to protecting the rights and interests of OBCs.

He was reacting after various OBC fronts on Friday took out a morcha demanding the cancellation of the September 2 government resolution, saying that OBCs are the big losers as Marathas are encroaching on their quota.

“On the issue of reservation for OBCs and the government resolution issued on September 2 regarding Kunbi certificates to Marathas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers assured the all-party delegation that OBC reservation will not be affected in any way,” the minister claimed.

He further claimed that the government is committed to protecting the rights of OBCs, adding that there is confusion in society regarding Kunbi certificates that bogus certificates will be issued.

“I assure you that only those who are truly eligible Kunbi Marathas will get the certificates. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar should clear the confusion. Nothing wrong will happen from the government, as the chairman of the committee, I myself and the government will take care of this,” he said.

Speaking about Shiv Sena UBT’s morcha in Marathwada on Saturday, the minister said that those who have consistently ignored the development of Marathwada and acted like Nizams are now talking about development.

“Our MahaYuti government is not just changing names, but is committed to bringing Marathwada to the forefront of development and improving the living standards of the common man,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the MahaYuti government took the historic decision to rename Aurangabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’.

“Congress and Uddhav Thackeray did an injustice to Marathwada like Nizams and deliberately kept this area away from development. We have not only changed the names of cities, but have given top priority to the development of Marathwada,” he claimed.

He further said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to provide five bags of sand free of cost for each of the 30 lakh houses approved in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Commenting on the damage caused to agriculture and loss to the farmers due to recent heavy rains and floods, the minister said that the government is in alert mode on the effective implementation of the relief package announced early this week.

“Our statewide tours are to see whether the announced package is reaching every affected farmer. If anyone has been left out of the Panchnama, they will also be included,” he added.

