Govt committed to protect Manipur’s integrity, all efforts underway to establish lasting peace, says CS

Imphal, May 29 (IANS) The Manipur government is committed to maintaining the integrity of the state, and all efforts taken by the state administration are to establish lasting peace in the state, Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said here on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary said that the 5-day Shirui Lily Festival (May 20-24) was organised in the mountainous Ukhrul district as part of the government's normalcy-restoration process.

The festival attracted about 1.70 lakh people, he said, adding that people of all communities travelled with families from valley areas and other parts of the state as well as from outside the state to Ukhrul to attend the festival as the state administration provided full-proof security and a safe environment for festive activities.

In view of the festival, the Manipur government had taken extensive security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the festival.

Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, the Shirui Lily.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, said that one unfortunate incident occurred on May 20, when a Manipur State Road Transport Bus ferrying journalists to the festival was stopped and the name of the state (Manipur) was reportedly covered, causing widespread criticism. He said that there had been no instructions whatsoever or even a remote thought of covering the name of the state, as has been alleged.

"This has been amply clarified by the state government as well as by the responsible political leadership. What transpired on the ground would be revealed after a thorough inquiry only," the Chief Secretary told the media. He said that the state administration has taken the reported untoward incident with utmost seriousness, and the incident is deeply regretted.

"In response, the Governor has constituted an inquiry committee comprising the Commissioner, Home and the IT Secretary, which is to submit its report in a time-bound manner," he said.

He also assured all concerned that once the report is submitted and those responsible for the lapses, if any, are identified, strict action would be taken.

The state would also ensure that such an incident does not occur in future, the Chief Secretary reiterated and once again requested all to cooperate in maintaining the public order.

Two media organisations earlier, in a joint letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, had said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage in front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials.

Various political parties, leaders and organisations protested the incident.

After a 48-hour shutdown in the six Imphal valley regions on May 21-23, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Meitei community apex body, since May 25, has been spearheading their second phase of agitation in Manipur in protest against the incident. The agitation includes a daily sit-in at the main gate of the Governor’s residence and holding rallies. The COCOMI also demanded a public apology from the Governor for the May 20 incident, and demanded the resignation of Chief Secretary, Security Advisor and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

