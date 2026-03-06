Govt assures farmers of adequate fertiliser supply amid Iran crisis

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Addressing market speculation triggered by geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, the Centre's Department of Fertilisers on Friday firmly assured the farming community that India's fertiliser stocks remain robust and are sufficient to handle the upcoming kharif season.

The Department of Fertilisers said that the country’s reserve stocks of fertilisers have risen by a massive 36.5 per cent from 129.85 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) on March 6, 2025, to 177.31 LMT as on March 6, 2026.

This huge buffer is driven by an unprecedented increase in critical soil nutrients, most notably DAP stocks (now at 25.13 LMT) and a rise in NPK reserves (reaching 55.87 LMT). Furthermore, the availability of urea -- the country's most widely consumed fertiliser -- has also grown to reach 59.30 LMT. "This robust inventory demonstrates that the nation is exceptionally well-stocked and fully insulated against any global supply chain shock, as we approach the peak Kharif sowing season," the official statement said.

These fertiliser reserves, which are significantly higher than last year, provide a vital operational cushion, ensuring that international logistics bottlenecks do not translate into domestic farm-gate shortages.

To ensure continuity of supplies of all grades of subsidised fertilisers, the department has already tied up critical incoming shipments. The government has so far imported 98 lakh metric tonnes of finished fertilisers up to February 2026, and further imports of more than 17 lakh metric tonnes are already lined up for the next three months.

Furthermore, to insulate the country from regional pricing and supply volatility, Indian companies have secured long-term supply agreements with major international producers for P&K fertilisers, the statement said.

The government is also actively manoeuvring to optimise resources amid the LNG supply strain. In a high-level review meeting held in the department, the government assured fertiliser companies that gas supply to their sector remains a top national priority. The department stated that farmers are the priority of the government, and their interests will not be compromised under any circumstances. Farmers are encouraged to proceed with their Kharif preparations without any panic.

The department also observed that the current lean period is traditionally when fertiliser companies schedule plant shutdowns for repair and maintenance. These companies have now come forward to advance their maintenance schedule to March to utilise the disruptive time to their advantage. Multiple global sources are also being tapped for additional imports of finished fertilisers.

The Department of Fertilisers, in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, continues to monitor the situation in real time, to ensure early discharge of imports, and it stands ready to execute quick responses, as global energy markets evolve, the statement added.

