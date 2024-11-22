Govt and Supreme Court should take cognizance of harmony being disrupted in Sambhal: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: In the wake of survey carried out at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati said that the government and the Supreme Court should take cognizance of disrupting the harmony and atmosphere in this manner.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The news of the sudden dispute, hearing and then the hasty survey carried out at the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal district of UP is making headlines in the national domain and media, but the government and the Supreme Court should also take cognizance of disrupting the harmony and atmosphere in this manner."

Ahead of Friday prayers security has been tightened outside Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal which is on the edge since a survey was carried out on November 19.

Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the court of the civil judge at Sambhal claiming the mosque of being a temple, a survey was carried out on November 19, in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee.

Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar said, "There is peace in the area and strong action would be taken against any person trying to disturb the harmony. There was a survey conducted at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal following which there is some anxiety. Foot patrolling has been done by PAC, RAF and various Police personnel from various stations. Meetings with various stakeholders have been done and everyone has been urged to offer Friday namaz in the mosques of their own areas. Meetings have also been done with mohalla committees of Jama Masjid, they too have announced for people to offer Friday namaz in the mosques of their own PS areas...I hope that the peace in district will continue. If anyone tries to affect the peace, strictest action will be taken against them."

Earlier on Thursday District Magistrate, Rajendra Pensia said that a flag march was conducted by the police forces.

"Message has been conveyed that no attempt to disturb the peace would be tolerated and on social media several perple have been warned. If any untoward incident occurs action would be taken under BNS. Section 163 is in place. Five people and more than that cannot gather at a single place," he added.

On Thursday, Sambhal town turned into a fortress with two of the three approach roads to the mosque, located at the centre of the town, being sealed.

SP Sambhal Krishna Kumar urged the mosque authorities to announce that there should not be gatherings. "People have been urged to conduct Friday prayers at their respective mosques. Police has kept a strong watch on social media. Two people have been reported under Section 151," he added. (ANI)