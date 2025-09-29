Govt always open to dialogue on Ladakh with Leh Apex Body, Kargil Alliance: MHA

Leh, Sep 29 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday that the Union government has always been open for dialogue on Ladakh, with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The MHA statement came after the Leh Apex Body Chairman, Thupstan Chhewang, told reporters that unless normalcy was restored in Ladakh region, talks cannot be held.

Chhewang also announced that the Union Home Ministry and the Ladakh administration must take steps to end the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that prevails in the Union Territory after the September 24 firing in which four people were killed and more than 100 injured.

KDA member Sajjad Kargili has said that the Ladakh administration is responsible for killings of civilians and also for injuries to civilians and security forces.

Kargili has demanded unconditional release of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other youth detained in Leh.

He added that Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in Sixth Schedule were demands of both the Leh Apex Body and the KDA and these demands were non-negotiable.

After hardening of postures by the Leh Apex Body and the KDA, both of whom announced the suspension of talks with the Centre, the MHA has made it clear that intention of the Union government is to work out solutions to problems through a dialogue process which is the only way to usher in a lasting peace in Ladakh.

The MHA statement on Monday said, "Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time.

"We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the High Powered Committee on Ladakh or any such platform."

"The dialogue mechanism established with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women reservation in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, and protection to local languages."

"The process of recruitment for 1,800 government posts has already commenced in Ladakh," the statement said.

"We are confident that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in near future," the statement added.

--IANS

sq/khz