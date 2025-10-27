Govind Gupta takes charge as Raj DG of ACB; emphasises zero tolerance policy, tech training

Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Govind Gupta took charge as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday and was accorded a guard of honour at the ACB headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the bureau will continue to operate under a “zero-tolerance policy” towards corruption, in line with the state government’s directives. He emphasised that the ACB functions primarily on an information-based model, where public trust plays a vital role. “No matter how much technology evolves or how complex our work becomes, it is essential that people trust our system and feel confident in approaching us,” he said.

“Our arrangements must be strong enough to inspire that trust. Technology is an integral part of modern investigation,” he said.

The new DG highlighted the importance of training and continuous skill development for officers to stay updated with the evolving technological landscape.

“When we receive credible information and conduct a successful operation, it’s equally important that our investigations are backed by solid evidence. Continuous training to stay updated with technology is crucial for us. Technology keeps evolving, and we must keep learning,” he said.

He added that the ACB has dedicated technology and cyber wings and also collaborates with private experts when needed. “New officers are being encouraged to become more technology-friendly, although they are quite technology-friendly, he added.

"Working with technology is an ongoing process -- we have both government teams and private professionals supporting investigations,” he stated.

When asked how the department plans to catch big and small 'crocodiles', he said that the law never judges a criminal as big or small; a criminal is a criminal, and an accused is an accused. "It is our duty to work in an unbiased way without judging criminals in big or small categories. Law never mentions such terms, he added.

On this occasion, Additional Director General Smita Srivastava welcomed Gupta with a bouquet. Following this, the new Director General was accorded a guard of honour at the ACB headquarters in the presence of senior officers and staff.

After taking charge, Gupta said that, in line with the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the Bureau will work with transparency, prompt action, and strong team spirit. He emphasised that strengthening public trust would remain the Bureau’s top priority.

Addressing the ACB team, Gupta stated that concrete measures would be taken to make the Bureau’s information system more effective and to enhance public awareness. He added that the Bureau’s toll-free helpline number 1064 and WhatsApp number 94135-02834 will be widely publicised, enabling citizens to easily lodge complaints related to corruption.

The Director General assured that no innocent person will be wronged, while those involved in corrupt practices will face strict and prompt action.

Gupta also appealed to the people of Rajasthan to actively participate in this collective fight against corruption, encouraging them to report any such cases by contacting the Bureau through helplines, which are operational 24x7.

--IANS

arc/dpb