Governors, CMs of Telugu states pay tributes to Abdul Kalam

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Governors and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday paid their tributes to former President A.P. J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer offered tributes to Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam. The Governor said, "Dr Kalam's vision for a developed and self-reliant India was rooted in the power of education, innovation, and youth empowerment."

He was a distinguished scientist, teacher, author, and eloquent speaker who made significant contributions towards the growth of India, especially in space and missile programmes. His humility and achievements continue to inspire generations to come, the Governor said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also paid tributes to Abdul Kalam.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said Abdul Kalam had dedicated his life to India's science and technology sector and gained recognition as the "People's President".

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid rich tributes to the former President. He said not only as the President of India and as a scientist, but personally, Abdul Kalam had a rare, great personality with exceptional character.

The Chief Minister stated that Abdul Kalam possessed a unique personality. He called the late leader a visionary who showed a new direction to the country's atomic, scientific and technological fields.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tributes. "Remembering Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who embodied leadership through knowledge, humility, and service. On his jayanti, I salute the Missile Man who believed in the power of education and inspired a generation to dream and build a better India," posted Jagan Mohan Reddy on ‘X’.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh called Abdul Kalam a great soul.

The minister recalled that Abdul Kalam rose from a humble family to become a scientist the nation takes pride in.

He earned fame as the 'Missile Man of India', brought glory to the office of the President and inspired the youth through his speeches, he said.

--IANS

ms/svn