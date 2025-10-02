Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Dussehra

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) The Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended his warm and cordial greetings to the people of the state.

“The Navaratri festival renews us with the spirit of joy and jubilation. The main theme of the festival is the triumph of good over evil, which has an everlasting relevance,” the Governor said in his message.

“Truth alone Triumphs” is our national motto and so while celebrating the festival, we have to collectively endeavour to fight all the evils including diseases, environmental hazards, external threats and also create a greener and healthier nation," he said.

“I pray that the Divine Mother may shower her choicest blessings on the occasion of happy and festive celebrations of Dasara,” he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also extended heartfelt greetings to the Telangana people

The Dasara festival assumes a special place in the unique cultural life of the Telangana State, he said. The festival is being celebrated as a symbol of the victory of good over evil forces. Telangana also stands as a testament to the unity of diverse communities, he added.

CM Revanth Reddy observed that performing Dashami puja with sacred Jammi leaves, Alai Balai, taking blessings of elders and sighting of Pala Pitta (Indian Roller Coaster) are considered auspicious signs during the festivities in Telangana.

The Chief Minister prayed to Goddess Durga that Telangana register unprecedented growth with a lot of victories, and all sections of people celebrate this festival with joy and happiness.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extend his heartiest greetings to the people of the state.

“Vijaya Dasami is one of the most significant festivals in the cultural tradition of India. During Navaratri festival, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Maa Durga, symbolising supremacy of Dharma and victory of good over evil. I pray Divine Goddess Maa Durga to shower Her Choicest Blessings on all of us, on this happy and festive occasion of Vijaya Dasami,” the Governor said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu greeted Telugu people on Vijayadashami. “I sincerely wish that the blessings of Mother Sri Kanakadurga be upon everyone. On this Navratri occasion, which gives primacy to the worship of Shakti, we have beheld the divine auspicious form of Ammavaru in her nine avatars,” he said and prayed that Her blessings continue upon the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“May she grant the moral strength to carry forward this great yagna of welfare and development. The Amma canteens that fill the stomachs of the poor every day, pensions in the service of the poor, 'Deepam' that stands as a support for women and mothers, the free bus travel scheme 'Stree Shakti', 'Talli Ki Vandanam' that educates children, 'Anna Daata Sukhibhava' that stands as support for farmers, the 'P4' policy that holds the hands of the poor and leads them towards development, and with industrial progress, may this Dasara festival fill every home with light,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted people on Dussehra. “On this auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, which is celebrated as a symbol of the victories of Lord Sri Rama, who protected the world from evil forces, bestowed strength upon the entire world, and established righteousness by slaying Ravana, I pray that all people remain in happiness and joy, and that the nation progresses on the path of development in all sectors,” he said.

