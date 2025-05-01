Governor Radhakrishnan pays tribute to state reformers, Pahalgam victims on Maharashtra Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the great social reformers of Maharashtra on the occasion of the 65th Maharashtra Foundation Day in Mumbai on Thursday.

In his speech, Governor Radhakrishnan said, "I pay my respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Lokmanya Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and other great social reformers of Maharashtra."

Additionally, the Governor paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepalese national, and left many injured.

He further informed that the Maharashtra government has taken appropriate action to bring back all tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Jammu and Kashmir safely.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of the 65th Maharashtra Foundation Day in Mumbai.

"Maharashtra Day is an important occasion for India's most progressive state. Maharashtra, which follows the path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Ambedkar, is determined not to stop. Our effort is to make it a trillion-dollar economy," CM Fadnavis said. He added that details of a new 100-day development initiative will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unfurled the national flag at the City Police Headquarters Parade Ground. In another ceremony held in Mumbai, former Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais also hoisted the national flag and paid homage to the state's foundation day.

Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also unfurled the flag at Saket Maidan in Thane and paid homage to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad was the predecessor organisation of Samyuktha Maharashtra Samithi, created with the claim for a distinct Marathi-speaking state out of the State of Bombay with Bombay as its capital. It was established on November 1, 1955, under the leadership of Keshavrao Jedhe in Pune.

Further, the Maharashtra CM said that the cabinet has also decided to help those from the state who were killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22."Today, the cabinet decided to help those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. Our government will provide compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to the families of the deceased...Where there is no earning member, we will provide a government job to the immediate family member of the deceased," CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

CM Fadnavis officially announced during the cabinet meeting that Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Santosh Jagdale's daughter will be given a government job. This move follows discussions in which the government had previously mentioned offering a job to the victim's daughter; now, through the Chief Minister's special authority, the decision has been made. (ANI)

