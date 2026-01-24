Governor Mangubhai Patel to address Madhya Pradesh ahead of Republic Day

Bhopal, Jan 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will address the people of the state on January 25, on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. His address will be broadcast from Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The Governor’s message will be telecast on Doordarshan and broadcast on all 17 All India Radio (AIR) stations in Madhya Pradesh at 8 p.m. on January 25. Doordarshan will also air the address on its DD Madhya Pradesh channel at 8.30 a.m. on January 26, according to a press note issued by the state’s Public Relations Department on Friday.

On Republic Day, January 26, Governor Patel will hoist the national flag and take the salute at the main state-level समारोह at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the final rehearsal of the joint parade and cultural programmes for the Republic Day celebrations was held at Lal Parade Ground on Saturday in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Kailash Makwana.

DGP Makwana, along with Additional Director General (SAF) Chanchal Shekhar and Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, reviewed the arrangements for the parade and cultural programmes. The main ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on January 26, with Governor Mangubhai Patel as the chief guest.

The state government has already issued the list of chief guests for Republic Day celebrations to be held across Madhya Pradesh. As per the schedule, Governor Patel will hoist the national flag and take the salute in Bhopal, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will unfurl the tricolour in his home district, Ujjain.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar will hoist the national flag in Gwalior and read out the Chief Minister’s address. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has been designated the chief guest for Indore, while Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla will preside over the Republic Day programme in Sagar.

The government has also assigned cabinet ministers to hoist the national flag in different districts on the occasion.

