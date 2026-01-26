Governor Kambhampati highlights Odisha’s growth vision at R-Day event

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebrations held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, marking the 77th Republic Day of the nation.

Read More

A total of 46 contingents from various services and educational institutions participated in the parade. The parade was supervised by Rakesh Kumar Sahoo, SDPO, R. Udayagiri, with Sarat Chandra Jani, Deputy Commandant, 1st IR Battalion, Koraput, serving as Parade Commander. Sekhar Mohapatra acted as Adjutant, while Parameswar Hansdah, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Armed), 7th Battalion, Bhubaneswar, performed duties as Special Officer.

Similarly, 14 tableaux from various government departments, including Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Commerce and Transport, Energy, Fisheries and ARD, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Health and Family Welfare, Home, Housing and Urban Development, etc., showcased Odisha’s development initiatives and cultural heritage.

Following the parade, captivating cultural performances were presented by various troupes, including ‘Sahijata’ by Rangasala, Puri; ‘Pasumukha’ by Bichitra Barnali Natya Sansad, Ganjam; ‘Bada Ghoda’ by Baidehi Kala Parisada, Puri; ‘Dolajata Patuara’ by Sankirtan Kalakar Urnayan Parisad, Cuttack; and a Santali dance by Sarana Marshall Cultural Sangha, Mayurbhanj.

In his message on the Republic Day celebrations, Governor Kambhampati extended his warmest greetings to the people of Odisha. He also paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, other freedom fighters, and the framers of the Constitution, including Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Kambhampati also paid tribute to the Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, and police for their bravery and sacrifices in protecting the nation, inspired by the world’s largest written Constitution.

“Our Constitution is the largest written constitution in the world. It reflects the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of crores of Indians. The Indian Constitution has strengthened our unity, solidarity, and secular character and has shown the world that unity in diversity is Indianness,” said the Governor.

He called upon citizens to continue collective efforts to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by upholding rich democratic traditions, emphasising that every citizen’s contribution is vital to taking the country to new heights. The Governor also noted that Odisha would play a crucial role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new dawn from the east.

“We aim to be among the top five state economies in the country. By 2036, when the state of Odisha will complete a hundred years of its formation, the state government has set a target of making the state a 500 billion US dollar economy by that time,” underscored Kambhampati.

He further added that by 2047, when the country will celebrate a hundred years of Independence, Odisha will proudly join the 1.5 trillion US dollar economy and emerge as one of the leading growth states in India.

Highlighting the various steps initiated by the state government to meet the goal, Kambhampati noted, “To achieve this, the state government is focusing on sectors like renewable energy, petrochemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT and semiconductors, etc.”

Notably, in view of the large public gathering, the Commissionerate Police put in place enhanced security arrangements, including extensive CCTV surveillance. Traffic restrictions and diversions were also enforced across key routes in the city to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the celebration.

--IANS

gyan/dpb