Governor, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended his warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

“The noble teachings of the Prophet—of compassion, tolerance, harmony and universal brotherhood—continue to guide humanity towards peace and collective well-being. His message finds true expression when we serve our fellow human beings with faith, kindness, trust and care,” the Governor said in his message.

“On this sacred occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to unity, peace, harmony and prosperity in our society. I convey my best wishes for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in its true spirit,” he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Muslims celebrate Milad-un-Nabi as an auspicious day commemorating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet conveyed the message of the Almighty to people to lead a life with peace, love, tolerance, sacrifice and service, the Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extended his warm greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. “The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood, and virtue to the mankind. The Prophet’s mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellow-men with faith, trust, care, and compassion. May the birthday of Prophet Mohammad usher in peace and goodwill amongst us all,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted Muslims on ‘Milad un Nabi’. Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, who dispelled ignorance and instilled faith in humanity, he said and wished that the occasion bring new light into the lives of Muslim brothers.

“‘Milad-un-Nabi’ inspires us to follow the principles preached by Prophet Muhammad, who lived his life emphasizing values like righteousness, honesty, love, and sacrifice. May the sacred aspirations of honouring fellow beings and quenching their hunger continue. Wishing once again that Muslim brothers stand in the forefront for that, I extend my greetings for Milad- un-Nabi,” he added.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted the people. “The teachings preached by Prophet Muhammad, that even enemies should be forgiven, and that everyone should possess love, compassion, and patience, are always worthy of emulation. On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad today, I wish that his blessings be upon everyone, and extend my greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Y.S. Jagan.

--IANS

ms/dpb