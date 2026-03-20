Governor, CMs of Telugu states greet Muslims on Eid

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Governors and Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states have greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

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The Eid, marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is to be celebrated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid.

“As the sacred month of Ramadan comes to a close, I extend warm wishes to the Muslim community on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. I express my deep reverence for the teachings of the Holy Quran and their profound influence on society throughout history. My prayers are with everyone, seeking well-being, prosperity, and peace across the world,” the Governor said in his message.

“Ramadan is a time of self-discipline and spiritual reflection, urging us to uphold the principles of dignity, the sanctity of life, and adherence to religious teachings. Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration of blessings, a time to spread love, and an opportunity to create a beautiful future. Wishing all a joyful Eid. Eid Mubarak to all,” he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He hoped that the Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety along with family members, relatives and friends.

The Chief Minister said in his message Ramzan stands as a symbol of secularism and communal harmony.

He noted that the rigorous fasting observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan and the act of charity (Zakat and Fitra) serve as an inspiring example for all mankind.

Highlighting Telangana as a symbol of "Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb", the Chief Minister affirmed that the state government accords the highest priority to the empowerment of Muslim minorities.

The CM wished that Telangana prosper more and prayed almighty Allah to bless people to live together in harmony, happiness and peace.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed heartfelt congratulations to my Muslim brothers and sisters.

“In the Islamic faith, this most holy month of Ramadan offers a wonderful opportunity to purify the mind through fasting and prayers, to walk the path of righteousness, and to foster mutual love and affection. By giving charity to the poor, equality in society grows stronger. I wish that this Ramadan fills your life with joy, peace, health, and prosperity,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

--IANS

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