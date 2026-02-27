Governor Acharya Devvrat inaugurates 'Prakritik Krishi Utpadan' exhibition

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday inaugurated an exhibition of natural farming produce at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly complex, aimed at promoting awareness among farmers and the wider public about chemical-free agriculture.

A total of nine stalls showcasing natural farming products were set up within the Assembly premises.

The exhibition was organised with the objective of encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming practices and to highlight the range and quality of produce cultivated without synthetic inputs.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Speaker Purnesh Modi, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel were present at the inauguration.

State BJP president and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma also attended the event.

Following the formal inauguration, the Governor and other dignitaries visited the stalls and inspected the produce on display.

They interacted with progressive farmers participating in the exhibition and encouraged them in their efforts to promote natural farming methods.

The participating stalls included Kamdhenu Natural and Prakritik Krishi Farm; Adesar Area Farm Produce Producer Company Ltd.; Ramiba and Ramaba Natural Farming Farm; Neer Natural Farm; and Pratenma Natural Farm.

In addition, agricultural institutions from Anand and Navsari, as well as Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University and Junagadh Agricultural University, showcased their initiatives and products related to natural farming.

According to officials present, the exhibition was designed to provide a platform for farmers practising natural agriculture to present their produce directly within the state's legislative complex, thereby drawing attention to ongoing efforts in the sector.

Governor Acharya Devvrat has long been known for his commitment to natural farming and rural agricultural development, travelling extensively within Gujarat and beyond to advocate sustainable practices.

He has repeatedly emphasised the need for farmers to move away from chemical-intensive agriculture towards methods that protect soil health, water resources and public wellbeing.

In October 2024, while addressing farmers at a natural farming dialogue in Banaskantha’s Tharad area, he described himself as “a farmer first, and then a governor”, underlining his personal connection to the land and agriculture.

He highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of natural farming, stressing its potential to improve soil fertility and reduce costs for cultivators.

His engagements have taken him to events such as a natural farming promotion camp in Ahmedabad in October 2023, where he urged farmers to forego chemical fertilisers and pesticides in favour of practices that improve water conservation and enhance produce quality.

On occasion, he has visited farming communities in other regions to share insights and learn directly from practitioners of sustainable agriculture.

--IANS

mys/svn