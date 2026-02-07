Government’s resolutions being implemented rapidly, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the government had made 217 resolutions in its Sankalp Patra, out of which 60 have been fulfilled, and work is progressing rapidly on the remaining resolutions, which will be completed soon.

Speaking at a programme here, the Chief Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. He said the people of Haryana elected the BJP for corruption-free and transparent governance, and public trust in Prime Minister Modi’s policies has been continuously increasing. On this basis, the double-engine government received a huge mandate for the third time in the state.

The Chief Minister said the recruitment process in the state has been made completely transparent, due to which even children from poor families are getting government jobs without any recommendation. Even before taking the oath, 24,000 youth were given joining letters, and large-scale recruitments are being carried out this year as well. The government is filling all vacant posts with transparency.

Chief Minister Saini said the youth of Haryana are making their mark in other states of the country as well, and youth from other states are also getting opportunities here. This is a sign of healthy competition. He said in the BJP government, there is neither discrimination nor a culture of recommendation; only deserving youth get opportunities.

Saini said dialysis has been made completely free for kidney patients, subsidised LPG cylinders are being provided to poor families, and the ‘Lado Lakshmi’ scheme has been launched for eligible women. Such women are being given Rs 2,100 per month. Under decisions related to panchayats, long-settled rural families have been given ownership rights. For farmers, procurement of 24 crops is being done at the minimum support price (MSP).

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is rapidly moving towards becoming a developed nation, and the country’s reputation in the world has increased. He said a clear vision of Viksit Bharat was visible in the Union Budget.

Saini added that the upcoming Haryana budget will meet the hopes and expectations of the people. The Chief Minister said the pain related to the 1984 events is still in people’s hearts, and sensitivity is needed in such matters. He said justice to the victims has been ensured under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The CM said democracy becomes strong only when the government listens to the opposition and accepts constructive public-interest suggestions. In the legislative Assembly too, the Opposition is repeatedly asked to give fact-based suggestions, which the government will certainly adopt, but making allegations without facts weakens democracy.

