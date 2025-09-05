Good teacher equal to thousand libraries: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Teachers’ Day is not merely a celebration but an occasion to express gratitude towards those who shape the future of society.

Addressing the State Level Teacher Honor Ceremony at Birla Auditorium on Friday, he described teachers as the true architects of life and builders of the nation, affirming that the state government is fully committed to improving the quality of education, ensuring the welfare and respect of teachers, and securing an excellent future for students.

The programme began with a tribute, as silence was observed in memory of the children who lost their lives in the Peeplodi accident.

Paying homage to the great philosopher and educationist Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the Chief Minister said that education is not only the acquisition of knowledge but also the understanding of life and the incorporation of values into it.

“Education is the power that builds man and society,” he remarked, adding that its true purpose lies in the holistic development of personality.

Quoting late former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Sharma recalled his words that a good book is equal to a thousand friends but a good friend is equal to a library.

Extending the thoughts further, he said, “I believe a good teacher is equal to a thousand libraries,” stressing that teachers are not only repositories of knowledge but also awakeners of dreams whose inspiring words bring hope to disheartened students.

The Chief Minister noted that students naturally imbibe the values of life by observing their teachers, who not only impart knowledge but also nurture truth, non-violence, compassion, service, and patriotism.

Teachers, he said, guide students with lessons of humility, honesty, and dedication, which form the essence of true worship. Referring to the Indian tradition of Guru-Shishya, CM Sharma said that since ancient times, sages have enlightened the world through knowledge flowing from centers like Takshila, Nalanda, and Vikramshila.

In our culture, the Guru is not merely a teacher but also a guide for life, he emphasised, citing the examples of Dronacharya and Chanakya.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s rich legacy of knowledge and culture, the Chief Minister said that the land has always been sacred to education and wisdom. He recalled how Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II gave new heights to astronomy through the construction of Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, while places like Pushkar and Mount Abu emerged as spiritual learning centers.

Even on Friday, he said, the tradition of imparting knowledge through folk songs and stories remains alive, reflecting the cultural depth of the state.

CM Sharma also underlined the significant steps taken by the government in the education sector. He said that more than 20,000 appointments have been made in the education department, advertisements have been issued for over 18,000 teacher posts, and as many as 33,217 personnel have been promoted.

Over 8,000 smart classrooms have been established in 4,000 schools across the state, while 88,800 meritorious students have received free tablets with Internet connectivity.

To strengthen digital learning, live classes by subject experts are being conducted through the e-Pathshala WhatsApp channel.

The Chief Minister further informed that scholarships worth Rs 139 crore have been distributed by the Secondary Education Department and Rs 24 crore by the Elementary Education Department in 2024–25.

Scholarships of Rs 174 crore have been given under the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme, along with Rs 4 crore under the Merit Scholarship Scheme, while Rs 175 crore has been distributed under the Gargi Puraskar Yojana.

To encourage girls’ education, thousands of scooties have been distributed under the Kalibai Higher Education Scooty Scheme and Devnarayan Chhatra Scooty Scheme.

Alongside this, more than three lakh youth have been provided skill training under central and state-sponsored programs, and 1.7 lakh new approvals have been issued under the Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana.

CM Sharma concluded his address by stating that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan is witnessing positive change in various sectors.

He reiterated that education, respect for teachers, and empowerment of students will continue to remain at the core of the state government’s policies, as these are the foundations of a strong and prosperous future.

--IANS

arc/pgh