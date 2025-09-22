Golden yellow season arrives in Kashmir as countryside turns magical with colours, Cicada’s whine

Srinagar: An autumnal sun shines over the golden yellow countryside, beset with the grain-laden Paddy fields as Kashmir farmers hasten to gather the crop.

Nomadic goatherds called the ‘Bakarwals’ move down from highland meadows with their families and livestock to spend the next seven months in the warmer climate of the plains.

In rain-fed areas, people are harvesting the maize crop using hoots to ward off bears that descend into the maize fields to feed on the succulent crop. As humankind invades the natural habitats of the wild animals, incidents of man-animal conflict have increased alarmingly in the Valley.

The wild animals are now paying back the left-handed compliment by destroying maize fields, injuring human beings, lifting poultry and devouring livestock to warn humankind to respect the borders defined by nature.

The Cicada bug on the willow trees with its rhythmic, high-pitched whine reminds locals to make hay while the sun shines.

Apple growers are picking the fruit and packing it into cardboard boxes for transport to markets outside Jammu and Kashmir. The off-and-on closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway has resulted in huge losses to the growers this year.

But, life must go on, and so are the apple growers trying to reconcile to their losses by accepting them as a consequence of destiny.

Grapes are hanging from vines in places like the famous Rapore village in Ganderbal district, as the area is known for its best quality grapes.

Flocks of domestic ducks and swans in villages close to lakes and other water bodies start returning to their coops earlier as fear of jackals has taught them not to risk their lives by feeding in darkness.

Leaves on the majestic Chinar tree have started turning into shades of crimson before they finally turn amber, yellow and fall on the ground. Folklore says a Persian visitor saw the Chinar trees in their autumnal crimson and amber colour in Kashmir and shouted ‘Chi Naar’ (What Fire!).

The luxury of walking over the ground covered with a thick carpet of fallen Chinar leaves puts to the test some of the best cushioned surfaces in palaces and Manor houses. The dry leaves provide the much-needed charcoal to the poor people who light their earthen firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’.

A Kangri carrying live charcoal kept under the tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ is still the common Kashmiri’s best bet against modern central heating and other heating appliances used in the West.

As electricity starts playing hide and seek during the winter months, locals have learnt to keep stocks of charcoal stored for the winter months.

In addition to the changing colours of the Chinar leaves, the Cicada’s whine, the hastening of the farmers to harvest the Paddy and maize crop, the cackle of the migratory birds arriving in protected bird sanctuaries and other water bodies are sure signs of autumn having set in Kashmir.

The cloudless sky with the soothing autumn sunshine, the morning and evening nibble in the air, the gradual change of dress from summer wear to light woollens, a blanket over the quilt during the night and other such small comforts would not be bartered by locals even with the best comforts available to those living in the hot climate.

The ‘Shabdeg’, a dish of rooster cooked with turnips over a simmering fire on an earthen hearth, will not be bartered by the Kashmiri families with the best dishes available in 7-star hotels.

Stocks of tomatoes, brinjal and pumpkins are painstakingly cut and dried in the autumn sun to be used during the snowbound days of harsh winter when even the waters of the Dal Lake start freezing at minus 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

It is rightly said that if a tourist has not seen Kashmir in the autumn months, he/she has, for sure, not seen enough of Kashmir.

