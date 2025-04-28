Golden-hour aid to road accident victims will be implemented in a week: Centre to SC

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) told the Supreme Court on Monday that the scheme related to cashless treatment of road accident victims during the golden-hour (immediately after the accident has occurred) will be notified and brought into effect within a week's time.

The Secretary of MoRTH appeared before a bench of Justices Abhay S Okay and AG Masih and undertook that the said provisions regarding the scheme, which was brought in by the government authority in April, 2022, will now be notified and implemented.

During the hearing, the bench expressed dismay over the "more than two-year delay" in implementing the said scheme by the concerned Ministry.

"Are you active for the welfare of the common man? Where is the Draft Scheme? Are you not serious about this? People are dying in road accidents. There is no scheme for golden hour treatment. Firstly, you don't care...Are you going to ignore your own statute or court orders? What is the justification for not applying for the extension of time of more than two years?" Justice Oka stated while questioning the MoRTH Secretary.

The Secretary informed the bench that roadblocks are standing in the way of implementing the scheme. He stated that the General Insurance Company (GIC), which has been appointed by the Morth to provide payments to the victims, is creating the roadblock.

However, the bench did not seem pleased with the top MoRTH officials' explanation.

"You cannot outsource your work to someone like GIC. Please see the provision (of the Act). If the GIC is not cooperative, appoint someone else," the bench said.

"We want one answer? What were you doing for more than two years since Section 162(2) (of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988) came into force. How many people have died? Someone has to account for it?" a displeased bench said, in an exchange with the MoRTH Secretary.

After hearing the MoRTH Secretary for some time, the bench proceeded to record its order. It noted the MoRTH's undertaking that the scheme regarding cashless urgent treatment for victims of road accidents will be notified and implemented within a week's time.

"Secretary of MoRTH appears. He states that the scheme of golden hour treatment (for road accident victims) will be brought into force," the bench noted, in its order.

The top court also noted the concerned Secretary's submission that the scheme could not be implemented earlier as "roadblocks were created by GIC." Additionally, it noted the MoRTH's apology for failing to implement the scheme in a timely manner.

The Court also took a dim view of the GIC attempting to interfere with the implementation of said scheme by the Central government.

"Are we going to dictate to the government on how to form the scheme?", the bench asked the counsel appearing on behalf of the GIC.

The Court in its order, directed the MoRTH to file its response regarding the implementation of the said scheme, as undertaken by the Secretary, by May 9, this year.

In considering whether the Ministry has complied with its undertaking made before the bench today, the Court listed the matter to be heard next May 13.

The Court was hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) plea that sought the implementation of a government scheme by which exigent aid can be provided to the victims of road accidents during the golden-hour period. (ANI)

